World Diabetes Day: North-east people celebrate discovery of insulin

The forthcoming centenary of the discovery of insulin is being marked by people in the north-east as part of World Diabetes Day.

The hormone was discovered in 1921 thanks to John Macleod, from Aberdeen, and his research collaborator Fredrick Banting, whose birthday on November 14 is remembered each year as World Diabetes Day.

The discovery meant people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes could live instead of die.

Millions worldwide with the condition, including 400,000 people in the UK, still rely on insulin every day to stay alive.

With the discovery’s 100-year anniversary on the horizon, supporters of the type 1 diabetes charity JDRF affected by the condition are telling their stories.

Lauren Morris, from Bridge of Don, was diagnosed in 1992 at the age of 12.

Her 10-year-old daughter Amy also has the condition, having been diagnosed aged two.

Lauren said: “It was a big learning curve not only for me but also for my parents too.

“There’s such a huge amount to learn in a short space of time.

“It’s not an easy thing to live with and it’s very hard work. You never get a day or a minute off because, in order to stay well, you have to think about it all the time whether it’s testing your blood sugar, thinking about doses of insulin or counting the carbohydrates in your food.

“I’ve got that two-fold now because there are two of us to think about.”

Lauren said treatment for type 1 diabetes is now much more flexible than it was in the past.

The 40-year-old added: “Years ago when I was diagnosed you took a dose of insulin and you ate to match that.

“Whereas nowadays you can take the insulin to match what you’re going to eat so it’s much more flexible.

“I was on injections for about 20 years but my daughter and I both have insulin pumps now which gives you even more flexibility.

“My daughter wears a sensor which can tell you what her blood sugar is just by scanning her arm.”

The UK type 1 diabetes community hopes that together, the next big type 1 diabetes breakthrough can be found by supporting JDRF’s research programme.

Karen Addington, UK chief executive at JDRF, said: “Because of Covid-19, the type 1 community has been denied the chance to get together in person this World Diabetes Day. But we are determined to mark – and build upon – the momentum that our mission to cure type 1 diabetes has gathered in recent years.

“Earlier this year our researchers launched the world’s first downloadable artificial pancreas app, enabling people with type 1 diabetes to manage their blood glucose levels automatically via their phones.

“And, looking to the future, we are excited about the potential that our immunotherapy research has to lead us to a type 1 diabetes cure. Together, we can make the next big type 1 diabetes breakthrough – and find a cure.”