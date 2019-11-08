Workshop will teach life-saving skills to north-east residents

Members of the public will have the chance to learn vital life-saving skills at a workshop being held tomorrow.

The Westhill Public Access Defibrillator Group, which has been working to install the life-saving devices at locations around the town, is hosting a drop-in session.

At the event, which is from 10am until 2pm at the Trinity Church, people will be able to learn how to use defibrillators and perform CPR, as well as hear talks from organisations including Sandpiper Wildcat, St John Scotland and First Responders.

A total of 18 training sessions will be delivered on the day.

Clifford Eastmond, local secretary and CPR co-ordinator with St John Scotland, is also a member of the PAD group.

He said: “Around 70 people have a cardiac arrest each week in Scotland, at home, work, or out and about. The thing that makes the biggest difference to their survival is having someone nearby who can step in straight away and start CPR while the ambulance is on its way.

“So, we would encourage everyone who can spare 15 minutes on Saturday to come along to the session and see for themselves just how easy it is to save a life.

“If you’ve been wondering what these bright boxes are, popping up across town, come along on Saturday where we will take the mystery out of them and show you how easy they are to use, should you ever need to.”