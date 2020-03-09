Workshop will help ethnic minorities start new businesses in Aberdeen

A business workshop will be held in Aberdeen for ethnic minorities.

The class is designed for those with an ethnic minority background who want to start their own small business.

Business Gateway Aberdeen and Grampian Regional Equality Council will host the workshop this month.

Attendees can learn more about misconceptions and myths in the business world.

Other topics, such as legal issues, will be discussed which includes tax, VAT, registration and more.

Experts will be on hand to also answer questions on marketing and promotion, including support for start-ups.

The free session will be delivered in English, but interpreters are available on request.

It will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 4.30pm- 6.30pm at the Aberdeen Arts Centre.

To book a place, visit https://bit.ly/3azJaAP