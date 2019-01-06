Workshop to be held for north-east carers

A health body is offering carers in the north-east the opportunity to share their views on what they think their field needs.

Aberdeen City Health And Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) is organising a day for Aberdeen carers to reflect on their role.

The event, Carers Conversations: A Life Alongside Caring, will be held on January 23 at the Beach Ballroom.

Four separate sessions have been organised for young and adult carers.

The first session, 9am to 12.30pm, will be offered to young carers, followed by a lunch session from 12.30pm to 2pm and two All Carers sessions from 2pm to 4pm and 5pm and 7pm.

The young carers session will give people the chance to voice their opinion on the Carers Strategy, that takes into account those areas of a carer’s life that may be impacted by their caring role.

To register email ACHSCPEnquiries@aberdeencity.gov.uk