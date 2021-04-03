Works to improve historic north-east viaduct will start this month

Works to improve a historic north-east viaduct and walking and cycling route will commence later this month.

A section of route within Ellon will be closed for approximately six weeks to allow construction on the Ellon viaduct and parts of the popular Formartine and Buchan Way.

The temporary closure, which starts on Monday April 26, will extend from the Esslemont (A920) access point to Ness Circle, including the viaduct itself.

An alternative crossing will be available via Meiklemill Bridge.

Funded entirely by the Scottish Government’s Regional Transport Active Travel Grant scheme, the works are being carried out by personnel from the council’s roads service.

Phase 1 will involve drainage repairs at the viaduct, which will help protect the structure for years to come. The surface of the bridge will then be sealed to prevent further water ingress and damage.

Subsequent phases will improve the surface of the Formartine and Buchan Way within Ellon town boundaries which will enhance accessibility for all users.

The 40-mile former rail line runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and features a 13-mile spur from Maud to Peterhead.

A haven for walkers and cyclists, the Formartine and Buchan Way passes close to a host of popular attractions along its route including Aden Country Park, Deer Abbey, Drinnie’s Wood Observatory and several historic stone circles.

Katherine Low of the council’s Environment Team said: “The safety of the public and that of the construction team is paramount and we request that everyone observes all safety signs and avoids entering the construction site areas.”