Works to be carried out to fix Aberdeen footpath following flooding

Work to fix an Aberdeen footpath is to be carried out this week, after bad flooding in August caused significant damage.

Scottish Water will have temporary traffic signals in place on Golf Road from 9.30am today until 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 25.

They will be in operation 24 hours a day, and will be carried out beside the Bon Accord Golf Club.

The street was damaged after a manhole surcharged in August, when the city was hit by heavy flooding.

A large amount of surface water was seen in the area, with neighbouring properties such as Pittodrie and the Bon Accord Golf Club flooded as a result of the excess water.

The manhole was repaired earlier this year, however, the permanent repair and reinstatement of the footpath is due to go ahead this week.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “A repair was completed on Golf Road after a manhole surcharged during intense rainfall in August.

“Following this initial repair, our contractor is due to reinstate an area of the footpath alongside which was also damaged by flooding. This is expected to take around 3 days to complete, with traffic lights in place to enable our team to work safely.

“We apologise for the time it has taken to schedule this repair and for any inconvenience caused, but appreciate residents’ and other road users’ patience while this essential work takes place.”