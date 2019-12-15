Works on protected trees near Aberdeen university given go ahead

Works to a number of trees at an Aberdeen university are to be carried out.

Robert Gordon University has applied to Aberdeen City Council for planning permission to take on the work to protected trees on the site.

Species including lime, horse chestnut, maple, sycamore and beech, are to have low-hanging branches taken away to remove obstructions to signage, pathways and traffic.

It is also proposed that significant dead wood be removed from poor specimens and dead trees, which are viewed to pose a risk to pedestrians.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents submitted alongside the planning said the planting of replacement trees at the site was “not an option” because more work would be needed to clear parts of the “dense wooded area” at the Garthdee Road campus.

It said the project would also “not allow significant light” through.

The report said: “This is a dense wooded area and the planting of small trees at this time is not an option as the woodland would require further thinning.

“All work taking place is on the north fringe and will not allow significant light into the area.”