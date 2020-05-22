Works on historic Aberdeen pub given go ahead

Alterations to a historic Aberdeen pub have been approved.

Listed building consent was approved this week by Aberdeen City Council for The Grill on Union Street.

The popular city centre pub was bought over last year by McGinty’s Group, after being put on the market in March 2019.

Plans were submitted in February to make the changes, which included refurbishing bronze panels and sign, replacing windows, adding an LED light to illuminate the sign and adding the wording Aberdeen’s favourite whisky bar.

They have now been given the green light to go ahead.

One objection was made on the application, which called the works “garish” and “unhistoric.”

However, planners disagreed, and said the works respected the features of the listed building.

Aberdeen City Council development management manger Daniel Lewis said: “The proposed public house/shopfront refurbishment scheme takes cognisance of the age and rarity of the historic frontage, helps to enhance the character of the surrounding conservation area and respects the historic features of the listed building.”

The Grill, which has been on Union Street since the 1830s, before being converted to a bar in 1925, is well-known in the city for being a strictly men-only bar until 1976 when a group of female activists tried to buy a drink there, eventually being arrested.

It was not until 1998 that a female toilet was added.

A statement from the owners said: “The Mcginty group purchased the Grill in 2019 and have implemented an ongoing programme of refurbishment which included refurbishing existing contemporary toilets, redecoration, reupholstering in leather the existing banquet seating, introducing lighting to back bar and replacing modern light fittings with more appropriate period reproductions.

“The Union Street frontage and the Langstane Place frontage are remarkably unaltered since the twenties however they are now in need of repair and refurbishment.”

The bronze panels will be repaired and re-fitted due to numerous dents and scratches, and some of the windows will be replaced to better match the original acid-etched windows.

As well as altering existing features of the external of the pub, minor changes will also take place, including introducing gold leaf to the fruit and flower motifs and adding gold leaf text to the existing framed sections in the window.

The frontage on Langstane Place will be cleaned and repainted, with gold lettering again chosen to add “additional detail and richness” to the pub.

The owners added the plans will “restore The Grill to close to its original appearance and will ensure that the historic fabric will be protected for future generations and the City of Aberdeen.”