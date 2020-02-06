Works on Aberdeen road to continue until April

Disruption on a major Aberdeen road is set to continue for around two months, Aberdeen City Council has revealed.

Building works in the area around West North Street which began on Monday, will not be completed until April.

The work is necessary in order for ducts to be installed below street level as part of the district heat and power scheme.

The new ducts will service North East Scotland College on nearby Gallowgate.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The works mean the West North Street car park’s southern pedestrian exit is also set to remain closed.

A lane of West North Street is currently closed to allow the works to be carried out.

And the local authority has issued a warning to pedestrians to adhere to temporary street signs at crossing points in the area.