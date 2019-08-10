Works close Aberdeen to Inverness rail track for three days

A major rail line will be closed for three days while work is carried out.

The Aberdeen to Inverness track will be closed from today until Monday, which will affect all train stations between the two cities.

For the duration of the works, there will be a bus replacement service operating for all routes on the line.

A second closure, which will affect the rail line between Aberdeen and Huntly only, will take place over the six days from Tuesday until August 19, again with alternative transport organised for commuters.

The works are being carried out as part of Network Rail’s current improvement project.

The first phase is due to be completed later this year.

It will deliver increased reliability between Aberdeen and Inverness.

A statement by Network Rail said: “We’re regulated to work in a way that minimises impact on train services.”