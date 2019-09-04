Workers to repair sections of Aberdeen walking route damaged by trees

Work to repair sections of a popular Aberdeen walking route are to get under way today.

Contractors will be repairing damage caused to the Deeside Way by tree roots.

Aberdeen City Council is advising people that, while disruption will be kept to a minimum, there may be a need to “divert the route for short periods”.

It’s expected the work will be complete by early next week.