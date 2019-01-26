Aberdeen workers’ stress on the rise

Almost 40 referrals were made to an Aberdeen local authority’s counselling service in a three-month period.

A total of 37 referrals were made to access the service provided to Aberdeen City Council staff between July to September last year.

The overall figure is similar to the last reporting period between April to June 2018 of 38.

A new report reveals there were a higher number of referrals relating to personal issues with a total of 27 compared to work related issues which numbered 10.

Of the personal issues, 17 out of 27 relate to personal stress, depression and anxiety.

The number of referrals for the period July to September 2018 are higher than for the last three years.

A total of 26 referrals were made in the same period in 2015.

Members of the staff governance committee will consider the report when they meet on Thursday.