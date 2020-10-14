Workers removed from Shell platform on two occasions in matter of days over Covid-19 fears

Workers have been flown off a platform in the Central North Sea over fears about an outbreak of Covid-19 on board.

It’s understood the demobilisation of crew members took place on two occasions in a matter of days on energy giant Shell’s Gannet Alpha fixed offshore drilling installation, around 180 kilometres East of Aberdeen.

On Sunday, 4 October, a worker with suspected Covid-19 is believed to have been removed from the platform and eventually tested positive for the virus.

Other crew that were identified as having been in close contact with the individual were then flown back to shore as a precaution.

A similar event occurred the next week when, on Thursday, 8 October, an individual showing possible symptoms of the virus was demobilised as a precaution, but eventually tested negative.

Again, workers that were deemed to have been in contact with them were traced, isolated and removed from the platform.