Workers removed from North Sea platform after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

More than a dozen workers have been removed from a North Sea platform after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.
Energy giant Shell confirmed that a crew member, who was demobilised from the Nelson platform on Friday, subsequently tested positive for the virus.
Contact tracing was then carried out a further 14 people that were identified as having come into close contact with the positive case were removed from the installation on Sunday as a precaution.
A Shell spokesperson said: “A colleague who was demobilized from the Nelson platform on Friday has since tested positive for Covid-19.
“14 people have been identified as having come into contact with the worker and were therefore demobilized on Sunday as a precautionary measure.”
For the full story visit energyvoice.com
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. However you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe