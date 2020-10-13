Workers removed from North Sea platform after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

More than a dozen workers have been removed from a North Sea platform after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.

Energy giant Shell confirmed that a crew member, who was demobilised from the Nelson platform on Friday, subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing was then carried out a further 14 people that were identified as having come into close contact with the positive case were removed from the installation on Sunday as a precaution.

A Shell spokesperson said: “A colleague who was demobilized from the Nelson platform on Friday has since tested positive for Covid-19.

“14 people have been identified as having come into contact with the worker and were therefore demobilized on Sunday as a precautionary measure.”