News / Local Workers removed from Harbour Energy platform after Covid-19 outbreak By Hamish Penman 21/09/2021, 6:00 pm Harbour Energy's Britannia platform. More than a dozen people have been flown off a North Sea platform after a confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 on board. A mixture of positive cases and close contacts have been removed from Harbour Energy's Britannia installation. The installation is about 130 miles east of Aberdeen. Read more here.