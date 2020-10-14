Show Links
News / Local

Workers removed after positive Covid case on BP North Sea platform

by Allister Thomas
14/10/2020, 4:12 pm Updated: 14/10/2020, 4:13 pm
Syndicate Post image

Workers have been removed from a BP North Sea platform after a positive Covid-19 case on board.

An individual started showing signs of the virus on the Andrew installation on Sunday before later testing positive and returned home to self-isolate.

BP said four other workers who were in close contact with the positive Covid case on Andrew were identified and put into self-isolation before being transferred to shore on Monday.

Read the full story on EnergyVoice.com

Workers removed after positive Covid case on BP North Sea platform