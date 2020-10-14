Workers removed after positive Covid case on BP North Sea platform

Workers have been removed from a BP North Sea platform after a positive Covid-19 case on board.
An individual started showing signs of the virus on the Andrew installation on Sunday before later testing positive and returned home to self-isolate.
BP said four other workers who were in close contact with the positive Covid case on Andrew were identified and put into self-isolation before being transferred to shore on Monday.
