Workers left shaken after former Flybe jet crashes into plane at Aberdeen airport

An aircraft collided with another plane on the tarmac at Aberdeen International Airport.

There were no passengers on either of the planes caught up in the incident this evening.

It is understood that a Loganair and a former FlyBe aircraft were involved with one plane crashing into the other.

Images on social media show the front of the FlyBe plane wedged under the rear of the Loganair aircraft, lifting it off the ground.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport said: “A moving aircraft hit a stationary aircraft. There were no passengers on board.”

So much for social distancing 🙈✈️ (no one was hurt) #avgeek pic.twitter.com/SDLQIArJWv — Amy ✈🖤 (@_Alpha_Delta) June 16, 2020

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed they have launched a probe into the collision.

A spokesman for the safety body said: “Following an incident at Aberdeen Airport this afternoon, the AAIB is making initial inquiries, and at this stage there is no further comment.”

A spokesman for Loganair confirmed the details of the incident at the airport.

He said: “Just before 6pm this evening a Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.

“The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear port side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground. The most important thing is that no-one was injured in the incident, with the crew working on the ex-Flybe aircraft being safe and well, yet understandably shaken by the occurrence.”

“The airport’s fire services were in attendance and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified. A recovery operation for the aircraft is already in hand.

“We do not expect that this unfortunate occurrence will lead to any disruption to customers on Loganair flights from Aberdeen as we have standby aircraft available to fulfil our schedule.”