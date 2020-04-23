Workers in last-ditch plea to urge north-east oil firm to scrap redundancy plans

Desperate workers have made a last-ditch plea in a bid to persuade an oil firm to change its stance on redundancies.

The Evening Express exclusively revealed last week that KCA Deutag would make 200 workers redundant, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at risk of losing their jobs called for the firm to use the government’s job retention scheme.

However, KCA Deutag bosses insisted it would not be viable to furlough them as the situation is down to more than just coronavirus.

Documents seen by the Evening Express show bosses told workers the government’s job retention scheme is not an option because of “associated costs” and because the scheme is temporary.

It was revealed yesterday the firm had clarified its stance to say the redundancies were due to a combination of coronavirus and the falling price of oil.

Now workers have urged the company to reconsider its decision not to furlough them now and make them redundant at a later date if necessary amid fears they would be unable to pay their bills.

One, who did not want to be named for fear of disciplinary action, said: “It’s disgusting the way we are being treated. We don’t know why they won’t furlough us.

“If they still need to make us redundant after the scheme ends, no problem.

“At least it would give us time to find other employment.

“But as it is, a lot of guys are going to be in a sticky situation with mortgages and things like that.”

Another added: “The way the company has gone about this is really disappointing. The workers need straight answers.”

The Evening Express understands a collective consultation on redundancies has now ended – with employees now being consulted individually.

A spokesman for KCA Deutag said: “The collective element of the consultation process provided time for employee and employer representatives to properly raise and discuss all issues, and was concluded with the agreement of the employee representatives.

“We are now in a period of individual consultation with those directly affected by the proposed redundancies and will continue to discuss and consider ways to avoid redundancies with each individual.”

The spokesman added KCA Deutag’s position on not furloughing its workers remains the same.