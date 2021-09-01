News / Local Workers flown off Forties Delta platform after Covid outbreak By Hamish Penman 01/09/2021, 6:00 pm Apache North Sea's Forties Delta platform A handful of people have been flown off a North Sea platform after cases of Covid-19 were found on board. Apache confirmed that four crew members have left its Forties Delta installation after testing positive for the virus. The Houston-headquartered oil and gas company said the individuals were flown home using a “specialist helicopter service”. Read the full story over on Energy Voice. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe