Workers called after burst water main detected near north-east town

Scottish Water have confirmed engineers are on route to fix a broken water main in a north-east town.

According to the utility provider the issue is causing some properties near Stonehaven to be without water, or suffering from low pressure or discoloured water.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “A burst water main has been located causing no water, low pressure and discoloured water to the surrounding area.

“We have a squad en route and hope to have the repairs complete as quickly as possible.

“At the moment we do not have a time frame for when the water will be restored but we will update this message and our additional customer service channels as soon as more information becomes available to us.

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused this afternoon.”