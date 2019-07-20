Workers at Aberdeen energy firm sent home after suspected malware attack

Staff at a major Aberdeen energy services firm were sent home from work due to a suspected malware attack.

IT specialists were drafted in to EnerMech after the computer systems were believed to have been targeted.

The firm said it was dealing with a “security incident” at its international headquarters in Bucksburn and it is understood the company’s other offices across the globe have also been affected.

It said there was “no evidence” any personal or private information had been taken by the apparent hackers yesterday.

A statement issued by the company said: “EnerMech can confirm it has been dealing with a security incident.

“Internal IT experts and external advisors have been working together to minimise disruption to the business and clients.

“EnerMech currently has no evidence that any personal or confidential data has been compromised by any external sources.

“The company has taken immediate steps to deal with the incident, initiate any remediation steps and minimise any impact.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An e-mail sent out to staff at another firm seen by the Evening Express said workers at EnerMech would not be able to access their accounts until next week.

It said: “I’ve been informed that EnerMech’s IT systems have been compromised and users are not allowed to login until at least Monday.

“I have no specific details at this point. If any of you receive e-mails or are in contact with EnerMech then please be cautious – especially e-mails containing links or attachments.”

EnerMech has a work force of around 3,500 and has a network of offices and operations around the world.

Earlier this week it was announced chief executive Doug Duguid was stepping down as chief executive a decade after helping found the company.

The 57-year-old was one of four key shareholders who helped set up the business alongside a private equity firm in 2008.

Mr Duguid will become deputy CEO next month with current chief operating officer John Guy taking over the top job on August 1.

He said at the time it would be “business as usual” for everyone involved with the Howes Road energy business.

Mr Duguid: “John Guy has played a pivotal role in getting EnerMech to where it is today and I am confident the next chapter in the company’s growth story will mirror the many milestones achieved by my fellow directors and staff in the company’s first decade.

“It will very much be business as usual at EnerMech for all stakeholders, employees, clients and suppliers.