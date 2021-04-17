Worker taken to hospital following incident at St Fergus gas terminal

A Shell employee has been taken to hospital following an incident at the St Fergus gas terminal.

Emergency services were called to the large gas plant, located just outside the Aberdeenshire village, earlier today.

Shell said the Health & Safety Executive was being informed of the incident, and added they would be carrying out an internal investigation.

The plant underwent a temporary loss of power, which the oil and gas giant said was due to electrical maintenance.

The fire service said four appliances were sent to a small incident at St Fergus after being called just after 9am, and left around 35 minutes later.

A Shell spokeswoman said: “One worker who sustained injury at St Fergus gas plant has been treated in hospital today, and is in good spirits.

“We are informing the Health & Safety Executive as industry regulator, and we will carry out an internal investigation of the incident.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were in attendance at a small incident in St Fergus after getting the call at 9.08am.

“Four appliances were sent to the scene, and we got the stop in by 9.46am.”