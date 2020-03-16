Worker on North Sea platform placed in quarantine over coronavirus fears

A worker on a North Sea platform has been quarantined offshore after being suspected of contracting coronavirus.

The employee, who had been working on Chrysaor’s North Everest platform, has been isolated on board after displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

A spokesman for Chrysaor, which has two offices in Aberdeen as well as bases in London and Oslo, confirmed steps had been taken to ensure the worker did not pass on the disease to other people working on the platform.

He confirmed the employee had been quarantined on board the platform and said their family were aware of the situation.

He added Chrysaor was taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of all its operatives on board the North Everest installation, which is located 145 miles off the coast of Aberdeen.

The spokesman said: “Chrysaor Holdings Limited can confirm the suspected case of coronavirus has been identified at a Chrysaor-operated site offshore on the North Everest platform in the UK North Sea.

“The individual has been quarantine offshore, their family has been informed and Chrysaor is liaising with Health Protection Scotland to ensure the continued safety of our personnel on board the installation.”

The spokesman added: “The health and safety of everyone who plays a part in Chrysaor’s operations is our number one priority.”

