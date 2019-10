A worker has been flown to hospital after a fire broke out on North Sea platform.

The “small fire” broke out on the Taqa-operated Tern Alpha installation, 105 miles north-east of Shetland, at around 2pm today.

A crew member on board sustained an arm injury in the incident and airlifted to the Gilbert Bain hospital in Lerwick for treatment.

Their family has been informed.

Taqa said the fire was quickly extinguished while production was shut down on the Tern Alpha.