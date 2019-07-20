Video: Worker injured after blaze at north-east butcher shop

Emergency crews have been called to a blaze at a north-east butcher shop.

A worker suffered a “slight injury” after a piece of machinery at Charles McHardy Butchers on Market Square, Stonehaven, caught fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the blaze at 11.07am, and it was extinguished by 11.40pm.

Police were also called to the scene to help with traffic management as Barclay Street was closed to allow fire crews to deal with the incident.

Video courtesy of GFP Media

A spokesman said: “We were notified by fire. It would appear to have been a piece of machinery on fire in the butcher shop.

“One slight injury to a person there, a staff member.”

An SFRS spokeswoman said two appliances had been sent to the scene, with crews using four breathing apparatus, two hose-reel jets and a PPV fan.