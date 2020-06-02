Worker evacuated from North Sea platform due to medical issue

A worker has been evacuated from a North Sea offshore platform due to a medical issue.

A HM Coastguard helicopter was dispatched to pick up the man at 10.30am to fly him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to get treatment.

It is due to arrive at the facility within the next hour.

The extent of the man’s condition is not known at this time.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “We are currently evacuating a man from a North Sea platform and are taking him back to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“He has got a medical issue.”