Worker dies at Aberdeen office of energy services firm

A worker has died at the Aberdeen offices of US energy services firm Oceaneering, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen International Business Park base in Dyce yesterday morning.

Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man died at the scene after having “taken unwell”.

It is understood colleagues attempted to resuscitate the worker within the Oceaneering Aberdeen office, however, these were unfortunately unsuccessful.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

