An offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital from a North Sea platform.

A call was received by HM Coastguard at 9am today to the platform, which could not be identified by the emergency service.

The Bond One rescue helicopter was scrambled to extract the patient, the extent of whose injuries are unknown.

The helicopter touched down at ARI at 12.30pm, before handing the patient over to the ambulance service.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.