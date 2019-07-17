Worker, 58, killed in car park tragedy at north-east supermarket

Community leaders have spoken of their sadness after a worker died in an industrial incident at a supermarket car park.

Police were called to Asda on Longside Road, Peterhead, to assist an injured man, who it is understood was not an employee of the store but was working at the site.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Emergency services were called after the incident which happened at around 12.30pm, and the store was closed afterwards.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating the incident.

Lisa Buchan, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, described it as “devastating”.

She said: “It’s a terrible tragedy, whatever happened, and your thoughts immediately go to the family.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened, it’s the end result of somebody losing their life and the family losing a family member.

“I’m just thinking about the family that’s lost somebody, it will be devastating for them.”

Asda also offered its “deepest condolences” and said it was working to support colleagues on site.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We can confirm that our Peterhead store was closed due to a tragic incident on site.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to support their investigation and our deepest condolences are with the family of the man involved.”

He added: “We’re working to support our colleagues on site and are grateful to our customers for their understanding.”

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, who is leading inquiries, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad time.

“His next of kin has been informed.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage and we are carrying these out in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.”

An HSE spokeswoman said: “HSE is aware of an incident at Asda in Peterhead and is currently liaising with Police Scotland.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call to attend an incident at the Longside Road area in Peterhead. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

Construction work has been ongoing at the site for a number of weeks as part of a £3.5 million extension to the supermarket.

Local councillor Stephen Smith said: “This is such a terrible tragedy and my thoughts are with the man’s family and work colleagues at this time.”

North East region MSP Peter Chapman added: “This is very sad news for Peterhead and the poor man’s family.

“My condolences and deepest sympathies are with them at this time.”