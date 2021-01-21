Work under way on second phase of new development at Aberdeen business park

Construction work has started on the second phase of a new development at an Aberdeen business park.

In August last year, property firm Ryden announced the completion of the first phase of the new development at ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

Now construction of the second phase has started and will comprise six new units totalling 2,500 sq ft.

The premises will be available individually or as a whole, offering from 2,500 to 15,000 sq ft of industrial space, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2021.

ABZ Business Park offers fully-serviced sites for office, industrial and hotel development and overlooks Aberdeen International Airport.

Despite Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions, the development has recently secured two recent lettings, one to MM Aviation and the other to Aviation Logistics.

These deals, along with the other strong interest in the buildings, has given the developer the confidence in the market to go ahead with the second phase of the development.

The new units will provide accommodation ideal for a number of uses, including oil and gas operators, storage and distribution and trade counter operators.

Other occupiers already based at ABZ Business Park include Ethos Energy, Houlder, Teledyne Bowtech, SPX Flow, Noble Drilling, Global Energy Group and ATR. The P&J Live is also in very close proximity.

The park has immediate access to the trunk road network, near the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness route, with onward links to the major national motorway network.

Paul Richardson, a partner in agency and development at Ryden, said: “We are excited to witness another significant milestone at ABZ Business Park with the construction of its second phase.

“Phase one, completed last year, generated robust interest, consolidating ABZ Business Park as one of Aberdeen’s premier industrial destinations.”

Tim Stevenson, director at ABZ Developments added: “Despite uncertain times, we are delighted to have secured two high calibre tenants in recent months.

“The brand new business units in Dyce are a welcome addition to the sought after industrial location, offering a high-quality, modern, low-risk option for occupiers when compared with many dated alternatives nearby.

“We are excited about the site and with such growing interest and a demand for fit for purpose, high-specification business units, we felt it was time to further expand and complete phase two of the planned development.”

Property developer GSS Developments received conditional approval for the building of 15 industrial units at ABZ Business Park in May 2017.

GSS was required to demonstrate a link to nearby public transport, implement a green travel plan to move people away from the use of cars and the carrying out of a bird hazard plan, ensure the safety of wildlife.