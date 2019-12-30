Work to transform iconic Aberdeen play park gets under way

Plans to refurbish a well-loved Aberdeen play park are under way.

Aberdeen City Council has started work on the Queen’s Links park, beside the Beach Boulevard, in order to make way for new equipment.

The changes have seen the iconic lighthouse removed, as well as the pirate ship structure.

Renovations come as Aberdeen City Council is well under way in delivering its annual park refurbishment programme, which sees a number of parks across the city upgraded each year.

Under the plans, there is proposed to be a new pirate ship-style climbing frame erected, which will also include a slide and a compass play panel, as well as a panel where children can put their head through, to pretend to be a pirate.

There will also be several waterlily balance pods installed.

The new park equipment is being installed over the winter months, so that it is ready for kids to play on when the weather gets warmer.

Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council chairman Jonathan Smith said the group, which represents the area, was shown the initial proposals and designs.

He said: “The beach play park is an iconic space which sits warmly in the memories of both residents and those who have visited Aberdeen over the years.

“It is very welcome to see that investment is being given to much needed upkeep for playparks and green spaces along the beach-front communities and across neighbourhoods in our city.

“Given that this is a space for many children and young people, safety and accessibility has to be the absolute priority.

“We echo the local community in asking the city council to consider whether any of the current space can be kept with renovations or repairs, to preserve this shared history alongside any additional installations.”

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison also welcomed progress on the improvements.

He said: “I’m pleased to see work starting that will see a brand new ship for children to play with.

“I have seen a few people sharing their fond memories of the play park in years gone by and I hope this new equipment will give the next generation similarly great experiences.”

Work on the project is expected to begin next month.