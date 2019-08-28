Work to start on new Aberdeen footbridge

Work is set to start on a replacement footbridge in Aberdeen.

The new Far Burn Bridge in Dyce will help complete a 4km stretch, taking walkers and cyclists a long-distance route to Aberdeenshire.

The bridge will be 14m in span which will ensure the path is suitable for wheelchair users and increase the flood capacity of the burn.

It will allow people to head to Aberdeenshire via the old Formartine railway line and Buchan Way which is part of the Nation Cycle Route network.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Work is starting on Monday on a replacement footbridge which will make a scenic stretch of the River Don suitable for pedestrian, cyclists and wheelchair users.

The new bridge will provide health and environmental benefits by encouraging people to walk and cycle along the peaceful river setting rather than using their cars.

“This project will be a fantastic addition to the existing path network in Aberdeen and will provide an opportunity for people to enjoy the attractive setting and wildlife of the River Don.”