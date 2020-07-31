Work to start on installation of cycle lanes in Aberdeen as part of Spaces for People initiative

Work is to start next week on the installation of cycle lanes at Aberdeen beach as part of the Spaces for People initiative.

Aberdeen City Council was awarded a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out the works.

Measures implemented in several locations around the city include temporary pedestrianisation, pavement widening, and bike lanes.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s fantastic that the work is starting on Monday to install the cycle lanes in the beach area as it’s been an extremely popular route during lockdown.

“We encourage people to give us feedback on this route and others at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/planning/physical-distancing-measures/”

Aberdeen Cycle Forum chairperson Rachel Martin said: “We’re delighted to see the City Council is putting in segregated cycle paths at the beach.

“Cycling delivers fantastic health benefits, not just to the individuals who cycle but to the whole community because one person on a bike is one less car on the road polluting the air we breathe.

“This is good for all of us and especially good for the NHS.”

The works come after the beach esplanade saw a marked increase in recreational cycling, including young and novice cyclists.

To cater for recreational demand, the cycle lanes will be placed beside the current pavement taking space from the road, and made usable in both directions, with minimal interaction with general traffic.

The Beach Boulevard’s existing cycle infrastructure will be upgraded and expanded with flow mandatory lanes in both directions. The route runs along Beach Esplanade, Beach Boulevard and Justice Street.

The work is expected to several weeks to complete.

Aberdeen City Council will continue to review, monitor, and evaluate the interventions while discussions are held with stakeholders, and when the measures are in place.

The continual reviewing may mean changes to the interventions, and it is also a requirement of the fund, which is being administered by sustainable transport body Sustrans Scotland.