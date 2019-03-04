Work to start on Aberdeen’s Fresh Mex restaurant after fire

A popular Aberdeen restaurant left damaged after a fire broke out is set to come back “stronger than ever”.

Fresh Mex suffered significant damage as a result of the blaze at its Schoolhill premises.

In a post on social media, staff said work to restore the restaurant to its former glory will begin this week.

Employees thanked members of the public once again for all their support in the message on Instagram.

Overwhelmed with the level of support, help & voluntary work offered & received over the last few days from the kind… Posted by FreshMex on Saturday, 2 March 2019

They said: “Overwhelmed with the level of support, help, voluntary work offered and received over the last few days from the kind people across Aberdeen and Scotland as a whole.

“It has been a massive boost in getting our team through this difficult time and is testament to their continued hard work.

“Work will begin on Schoolhill next week and we will be coming back stronger than ever.”

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 10am last Monday.

Six appliances were at the scene, alongside police officers.

The road was completely cordoned off towards Back Wynd while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The fire was reportedly sparked by a fryer in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Thick clouds of smoke could be seen from across the city coming from the building.

Staff at James Dun’s House and Haig’s, which are both next door to the restaurant, were evacuated following the incident, as well as the flats above.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Despite the fire at Schoolhill, Fresh Mex has confirmed it will continue to operate from The Adams Lounge on Holburn Street, adding it has been “incredibly busy”.

Staff in the social media post added: “Please remember our kitchen at The Adams Lounge is very much still open seven days a week, as well as our Deliveroo offering across Aberdeen for your Fresh Mex fix.

“We have been incredibly busy through both and it’s hugely appreciated.”