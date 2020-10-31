Work to revamp north-east town’s ‘oldest building’ due to begin

Work to upgrade a historic north-east mausoleum is due to begin next month.

The Saltoun Mausoleum is in the grounds of the Old Parish Church in Fraserburgh and is thought to have been part of an earlier building.

It may have been a side chapel or aisle with a private vault belonging to the Saltoun family.

Aberdeenshire Council approved listed building consent to carry out a series of changes at the site in the spring.

These include unblocking the entrance and fitting an iron grille to allow members of the public to see inside.

It is part of the Fraserburgh 2021 town centre improvement scheme and a team of specialist stonemasons will get to work on the site on November 9.

They will remove the harl on the mausoleum and fit an iron door to allow for ventilation. The public will also be able to view the inside.

Ross McCleary, project co-ordinator with Fraserburgh 2021, said the group hope to open up the structure to allow it to dry off.

He said: “The mausoleum is not in a very good condition and it is covered in cement hurling so the stone is wet.

“We checked the inside of it with an endoscope and we got permission from the Saltoun family to do that.

“We really need to dry it out before we can do anything with it. The stonemasons will need to assess the condition of it.

“Historic Environment Scotland were quite keen to keep the entrance open because that will manage the moisture.

“We also think this will make it a draw for people if they can see inside it.

“It is probably the oldest building in Fraserburgh and is the remains of a church from years ago.”

According to documents submitted as part of the initial planning bid for the mausoleum revamp, the project was deemed as a “high priority”.

Elgin-based Harper and Allan Masonry will carry out the work having already been involved with another regeneration project in the town.

The company helped restore the statue of Lord Saltoun, which was returned to the space above the door of the council chambers on Saltoun Square.

Sculpture Karolina Allan, who is married to Andrew Allan from the masonry company, helped rebuild the effigy’s face after years of wear from the north-east weather.