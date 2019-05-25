Work to revamp area outside Aberdeen Art Gallery set to begin

Construction work is due to start in just over a week to revamp the area outside Aberdeen Art Gallery before its opening later this year.

Aberdeen City Council has allocated £550,000 to the project, which received additional support from the regional transport partnership Nestrans and sustainable transport charity Sustrans.

The project, approved last year, will provide improved accessibility for all with a new entrance plaza to the Art Gallery, steps and a ramp into the venue and a greater footway area next to the War Memorial, replacing concrete slab terraces with local granite.

The construction period will be around 10 weeks and, at times, a one-way system will be in operation on Schoolhill.

Councillor Marie Boulton, lead for the City Centre Masterplan, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the start of works in Schoohill as a pivotal project in the city centre just weeks after appointing a contractor for the regeneration of nearby Union Terrace Gardens.

“Significant investment is being made by both the public and private sector in Schoolhill.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of the community, stakeholders, partners and businesses, Aberdeen is continuing on its transformational journey,” she added.

“This Schoolhill project aligns with the long-term vision for the city centre – shaped by residents – of a cleaner, greener, safer place to visit, work and live.”