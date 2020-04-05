Work to restore at risk north-east properties begins

Several iconic buildings in the north-east that have fallen into disrepair are to be restored.

Historic Environment Scotland holds a Buildings at Risk Register, which lists thousands of sites across the country that have fallen into a state of disrepair over the years.

Launched in 1990, it responded to concerns around listed buildings, and those in conservation areas.

It is regularly maintained by Historic Environment Scotland and is updated when buildings of historical significance change status, or when officers are made aware of change in circumstance to the site.

Now several of the buildings in the north-east contained within the register are being given a much-needed overhaul.

Earlier this month, planners in Aberdeenshire advised that the former Bridge of Alford stores is currently undergoing restoration.

The single-storey former shop and lodgings was hit by a fire, destroying its gable, windows, roof and interior.

Historic Environment Scotland officers first visited the site in 2010, where the building, although damaged, was found to be structurally sound.

In January 2015 it was being marketed for sale as part of a larger plot, including the store, the former post office and an adjacent villa.

Now it has been moved to be classified as restoration in progress after being snapped up by property owner Morrison Campbell Estates, which hopes to bring the building back to use, although its future use has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, The Old School at Ballater is another building being painstakingly restored to its former glory.

It is made up of a former school and a pair of schoolhouses and is said to be a “good example of a post-1872 Education Act school with the more rarely seen two schoolhouses and an unusual Gothic detailed classroom”.

Pupils were moved to a new building in the 1960s, with The Old School used as an outdoor centre until the 1990s after which it remained unused, with the exception of the previous headmistress’ house which is a private residence.

Last year planning permission was granted to convert the site to residential use.

Grampian Housing Association will deliver 24 affordable homes on the site through the renovation of the current buildings and the addition of two new properties to be built in the area.

And next month a further north-east building will be auctioned for sale.

Burness House at Montrose, also known as James Burness House, was first visited in 2008 by officers after it had already been vacant for a number of years.

The 19th-Century house is of particular interest due to retaining its boundary wall and gatepiers to the street.

It was reported to be in a very poor condition a year later, and was still in the same condition by 2016.

It was originally marketed for sale in January last year, however remains on the market today.

An auction has been scheduled to take place for the property on April 30, where it is on at a guide price of £120,000.

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said: “The Buildings at Risk Register is used to raise awareness of the regeneration of historic buildings through the promotion of their repair and reuse.

“The Register helps us understand the pressures on Scotland’s built heritage and acts as a catalyst to link potential restorers and redevelopers with suitable buildings and sites.

“We actively encourage the reuse of historic buildings and are delighted that Bridge of Alford Stores and The Old School in Ballater are in the process of being restored.

“We hope a buyer will be found for Burness House and welcome any discussions with potential developers.

“Since 1990, over 1,800 buildings on the Buildings at Risk Register have been repaired or adapted.”