Work to repair flood prevention measure in Aberdeen community set to start

Work lasting several weeks was due to begin today to repair a flood prevention measure in an Aberdeen community.

The Parkhill flood relief culvert and pedestrian underpass, close to the A947 where it crosses the River Don, will be closed to the public for around a month from today for works to be carried out.

The access path leading to the old railway line from Dyce Drive will also be closed for safety reasons, with public diversion signs in place directing people via the next access route at McIntosh Crescent.

The culvert is designed to relieve the pressure on the bridge during flooding.

In a statement announcing the repairs, the council said: “The work is anticipated to take a month to complete, weather dependent.

“The contract for the renovation of the Flood Relief Culvert at Parkhill has been awarded to a company which specialises in concrete repairs.”