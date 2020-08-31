Work to repair flood-damaged north-east bridge begins

Repairs on a flood-damaged north-east bridge have begun.

The Cambus O’May suspension bridge was severely damaged by floods during Storm Frank at the end of 2015.

The Edwardian structure is situated over the River Dee and forms part of the Cairngorms National Park’s core path network.

It has always been a popular spot for locals and visitors as it crosses the river at an eye-catching spot.

The public are being urged to avoid that stretch of river for the moment to allow the works to progress safely.

An area that has been traditionally used as a parking location has been fully closed off and is now the site compound meaning there is no access down to the riverbank.

A 20 miles per hour speed restriction has also been imposed on the stretch of A93 beside the site due to works vehicle access.

The repair is expected to take 16 weeks, although the critical stage to bring the bridge back into alignment is essentially complete.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I know I speak for the wider community when I say I am delighted to see such tremendous progress being made at Cambus o’ May and I look forward to seeing this stunning cast iron suspension bridge re-opened in due course for all to enjoy.”

Donald MacPherson, Structures Manager for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I would like to thank all those involved in fundraising for the project which has been really successful and has allowed the works to commence at last.

“This is the last bridge to be repaired in Aberdeenshire following the devastating Storm Frank and shows a determination on the part of the community to protect these important listed assets to the benefit of all.”

The bridge was built in 1905 and was a gift to the public from Alexander Gordon some ten years after his death, along with the Polhollick Bridge and several other buildings in Ballater.

It is a Grade B listed structure, which had to be re-built in 1988 for safety purposes and was then re-opened by Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.