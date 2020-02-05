Work to remove rocks from north-east cemetery ‘will create noise’

Residents in a north-east community have been warned to expect noise disruption as work to move boulders at a cemetery is set to start.

Specialist machinery will be brought in to remove large amounts of bedrock at Portlethen Cemetery over the next few weeks.

Aberdeenshire Council said work to excavate new lairs had become increasingly difficult in recent years due to large boulders under the soil.

The type of equipment used in the past has cost the council large sums of money and has damaged the ground.

Geophysical surveys and test digs were undertaken at Portlethen Parish Church in a bid to determine how much bedrock was under the site of the cemetery earmarked for new lairs.

And because of the significant volumes uncovered, specialist heavy equipment is being brought in later this month to begin digging it out.

The council has warned residents living nearby that the removal process will be noisy and apologised for any disruption caused.

Philip McKay, head of service for Roads, Waste and Landscape Services, who has overall responsibility for cemeteries and burials, said: “We appreciate the sensitivities of large-scale work in any cemetery and we appreciate this necessary work will cause some noise and disruption to the neighbouring community.

“These works at Portlethen are absolutely essential and I can assure residents that we are treating the situation with sensitivity and professionalism.

“Our team will respect all existing lairs and will be working closely with families on burial options which are suitable and respectful.”

The council said the works will only be carried out during daylight hours.

However it will not be possible for council officers to confirm when the works would finish due to the “scale of the problem”.

The cemetery will still be open when excavations are carried out but all works will be suspended during funerals.

Affected areas will be returfed and a programme of landscaping works will be carried out afterwards.

North Kincardine councillor Colin Pike brought the problems with Portlethen Cemetery to the attention of council officers and was pleased to see work was now in progress to improve the site.

He said: “Eighteen months ago I noticed in the newer part of the cemetery headstones were starting to sink and asked the landscape service to investigate this.

“They have undertaken a report and came up with this plan to deal with the issue of bedrock sensibly.

“I am absolutely pleased to see these works take place as it massively benefits the public, especially those with loved ones buried in the cemetery.

“The council are responsible for the upkeep of the site and this underground bedrock was making it hard to make lairs.”