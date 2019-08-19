Work to reinstate Aberdeen traffic island begins

Work has started to reinstate a traffic island which was controversially removed two years ago.

Residents in Old Aberdeen were outraged after trees and shrubs on the island between Don Street and Cheyne Road were cut down by council officers without any consultation.

The work was carried out for the inaugural Great Aberdeen Run in order to make room for all the runners taking part in the event.

Aberdeen City Council initially rejected plans to reinstate the island because it would cost £10,000 but later agreed to carry out the improvements.

Work has now kicked off to recreate the traffic island, which will include resurfacing the area and installing paving slabs.

The existing bollards will be replaced with lockable bollards.

A dropped kerb will also be built on the site for pedestrians.

Planting details for the area are still to be confirmed although members of Old Aberdeen Community Council are due to discuss the issue at its next meeting tomorrow night.

Councillor Alex McLellan has been supporting residents and the community council’s calls to reinstate the island ever since it was removed.

The councillor today welcomed the plans to improve the look of the safety barrier.

Mr McLellan said: “I’m pleased that the works are under way to restore the island garden.

“The community has pushed for this and I’m glad it is being delivered.”

The original island was removed from the conservation area in 2017. It was made of granite kerbing and featured established trees and shrubs.

The safety feature acted as a barrier to driving between Don Street and Cheyne Road.

The move sparked anger and residents in the area called for its reinstatement amid claims motorists were driving over the site since the plants were taken away.

Following those complaints a replacement island was installed, with rubberised kerbing and reflective bollards, alongside planters which contained shrubs and bedding plants.