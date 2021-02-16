Work to re-inter skeletons into new Aberdeen crypt expected to begin next year

Plans to re-inter thousands of skeletons dug up from an Aberdeen kirk is expected to begin next year, with a new crypt now completed.

The Open Space Trust has an ambitious plan laid out for the East Kirk of St Nicholas to improve the building and open it up again for use.

One of the phases of work being carried out involves re-interring skeletons into a newly built crypt, after they were first dug up in 2006.

Project manager for The Open Space Trust, Arthur Winfield, said there is more than 2,000 skeletons currently being stored, however not all of them are complete.

The collection takes up around 270 boxes, with the team behind the plans required to move all the bones to new boxes before they can be re-interred.

Work began on the crypt in late August, before being finished in November.

© Arthur Winfield

Arthur said: “The team was due to start originally the week after we went into lockdown. They weren’t able to start until the end of August, and then it really took off.

“The human remains are currently in cardboard boxes and they need to be in polypropylene boxes of archive quality.

“It’s going to take a long, long time to sort through them, we have about 270 boxes, and over 2,000 individuals although they’re not all complete. There’s a lot there to do.

“We’re going to be doing work on St Mary’s Chapel, and the boxes are through there so we won’t be able to get to them while the work is ongoing because it’ll be a building site.

“It’s likely to be autumn before we’re able to start on the bones, it needs to be warmer weather as well because in winter the temperature gets down to three or four degrees in the kirk and it’s too cold to do much.

“We’ll be wearing gloves and masks to protect against the bones and after about five minutes with the cold you can’t see.

“I think it’s going to be about spring before they can actually be reinterred.”

© Arthur Winfield

The skeletons were brought out of the ground in a main dig held in 2006, afer a series of test digs carried out in 2005.

Since they were brought out, they’ve been stored in Glasgow, where the bones were examined.

Researchers found interesting examples of diseases and conditions from the bones, which gives an idea of how a person might have lived.

Arthur added: “They found skeletons with rickets, and they found out that one of them had bad sinusitis, and another had syphillis, which they could tell as the bones had lesions on them.

“It’s really quite fascinating.”

© Arthur Winfield

It’s hoped once the project is finished, the East Kirk will be able to bring in a number of visitors.

Work on St Mary’s Chapel is aimed to get underway in the coming months, and will include opening access to the site for wheelchair users, as well as work that will allow it to be brought back into use for the public.

Arthur said there was already an American tour group booked in to view the Mither Kirk and St Mary’s Chapel.

If the build is not completed in time, they will instead be shown around the kirkyard to discuss the rich history of the site.