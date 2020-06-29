Work to prepare former Victoria Road School site for development begins

Work to prepare a former school ahead of its regeneration into affordable housing and a community hub has now begun.

Developer Grampian Housing Association has appointed Cove-based Lawrie Demolition to carry out the preparatory work at the former Victoria Road School site

It comes after planning permission for the building was granted last month.

The contractor will be carrying out some initial clearance and safeguarding works, including the removal of internal debris and linings to ensure the building is safe for further survey work.

It is expected that this work will take around eight weeks to complete.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association said: “It’s heartening to be able to see work start on the site in these difficult times and to know that we are still able to respond to people’s housing and social needs.

“However, with work being carried out on the site it is a timely reminder that for health and safety reasons the site must not be entered.

“It is a dangerous place even when following safety advice and wearing full safety equipment.”

Police were called to the property at the end of May to investigate a suspected break-in, though they found nobody nearby and no damage to the building.

Victoria Road School had been earmarked for development by the Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust since 2018, but those plans hit a setback when the building was struck by a devastating fire in 2019.

Councillor Audrey Nicoll, who represents Torry, said: “It’s great for the local area to finally have some work under way on the school, and hopefully the timescales for the work will work, and there won’t be hold-ups along the way.

“The work is possible through lockdown starting to ease, and I think it helps us feel a bit of a sense of normality again.

“We’ve got to be a wee bit realistic, because not everything is back to normal yet, so that is likely to have a bearing on the timescales that were originally identified for the project.

“But I’m sure that where it’s possible to move work forward, then that will be done.”