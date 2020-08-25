Work to make north-east junction safer completed

Work to install traffic lights to make a major Aberdeen road junction safer has been completed.

The city council approved the £360,000 project to enhance safety at the Kingswells South roundabout on the AWPR earlier this year.

Now the lights have been installed at the roundabout, which links the bypass to the A944.

Funding for the installation of the lights was provided by Transport Scotland, while Aberdeen City Council will be responsible for ongoing costs.

Local authority transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “The new traffic lights at the A944 roundabout will improve safety for motorists and cyclists at the junction.

“I welcome that the work has finished on the scheme.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been working closely with Aberdeen City Council, the Roads Authority for the A944 Kingswells South Roundabout, to enable these works to be undertaken.

“We advise all road users to take particular care at this junction while they become accustomed to the new road layout.”