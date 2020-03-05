Work to install traffic lights at Aberdeen bypass junction to start next month

Work to install new traffic lights at a notorious Aberdeen bypass junction is set to begin next month.

The lights will be fitted at the Kingswells South junction, where the bypass joins the A944.

The decision, made by Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee today, comes after users of the route had complained about the junction and tailbacks in the area with emergency services called to numerous crashes since the road opened early last year.

The £360,000 cost of the installation will be funded by Transport Scotland, along with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

The cost of the ongoing maintenance of the traffic lights will be met by Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “I welcome the installation of traffic lights at the A944 roundabout to improve safety for motorists and cyclists at the junction.

“Council officers have been working with Transport Scotland and Police Scotland to identify measures and it’s good that work is now to start at this roundabout.”