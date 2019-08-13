Work to improve security at former Aberdeen academy after fire

Investigators are following a positive line of inquiry following a blaze at a former Aberdeen school.

Emergency crews were called to Torry Academy at around 5.30pm on Sunday to tackle a fire at the Tullos Circle building.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and left the scene after 45 minutes.

Police have said their investigation into the incident is following a “positive line of inquiry” and work is also under way to improve security at the site.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a fire having been set at the Torry Academy building at around 5.25pm on Sunday August 11.

“Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and a minor fire was extinguished.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry and working with the relevant partners to improve the security of the site.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Torry councillor Alan Donnelly said improved security at the former secondary was the only answer for the vacant property.

He said: “It is a big building and a big site. The size of it means we need security there 24 hours a day.

“The last thing we need is a major fire and we would have to evacuate people from their homes.

“If there was ever a major fire we would have big problems.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said around 10 crew members were called out to the incident and were at the scene for less than an hour.

She said: “We received the call at 5.30pm and two appliances from Altens attended.

“There was a fire within the rear compartment of the building. We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“The stop message came through at 6.14pm.”

The Torry Academy site is currently cordoned off as part of a project to transform it into a new primary school and community hub for the area.

Meanwhile, council officials have confirmed that asbestos has been found at Torry and Kincorth academies, adding it is being “managed accordingly” by demolition teams.

The two schools were closed last summer with pupils from both moving to the new Lochside Academy.