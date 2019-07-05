Work to improve patient safety at Aberdeen hospital given go-ahead

Work to improve patient safety in a city hospital has been given the go-ahead.

A building warrant to carry out work in Fraser Ward at Royal Cornhill Hospital has been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

It comes after NHS Grampian invested more than £1 million to upgrade the Huntly Ward, an acute adult admission mental health unit at the hospital.

It involved the installation of new specialist suicide-prevention measures and significantly improving and modernising the space.

A building application was submitted for the site in September and was approved by Aberdeen City Council officers this week.

Work is expected to be completed in October and other wards will be upgraded over the next two-and-a-half years as part of a £9m investment programme.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are delighted the building warrants have been approved to allow the next phase of work to be completed.

“It forms part of safety and environmental improvements at the hospital – similar to those undertaken in Huntly Ward – and will feature an upgrade with new furniture, fixtures and fittings.

“We expect the work in Fraser Ward to be completed by October, with a further four wards to follow at the site.”