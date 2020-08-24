Work to improve north-east travel hub ‘still on the agenda’ despite delays

A councillor is reassuring north-east residents that work to improve a north-east travel hub is still on the agenda, despite delays.

Councillor Gillian Owen is to continuing to pursue the improvements to Ellon Park and Ride.

Phase 2, which was agreed in March 2012, will include additional external waiting facilities with a bus-turning area created.

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “A number of infrastructure projects have had little or no movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ellon Park and Ride is one such project.

“I wanted to give some reassurance to local residents that Phase 2 remains on the agenda and will be progressed as soon as it is viable to do so.

She added: “This project has had its fair share of issues to overcome, from establishing who owned the land, to a water mains survey that indicated the mains went across the area of the development.

“Now there is a need for the service to carry out a capability and capacity survey with the market to gauge the current position of the contractors prior to issuing a tender. ”

“Hopefully we shall see progress soon and I will continue to monitor what is happening.”