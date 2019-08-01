Work to identify cost-savings in Aberdeen City Council budget to start earlier

Work will start earlier to identify a raft of cost-saving measures to balance Aberdeen City Council’s budget in the next financial year.

In a new move, indicative budget options for 2020-21 will be given to councillors in November for them to consider.

In previous years, the options have been shared with councillors just weeks before the budget-setting meeting in March each year.

However, calls were made for councillors to start looking at their budget earlier in the process, allowing them more time to communicate with community groups and the various organisations who receive funding from the council.

Members of the local authority’s city growth and resources committee approved the change when they met at the Town House yesterday.

Vice-convener of the committee Ross Grant, who was chairing yesterday’s meeting, said: “It gives us an opportunity to start contemplating what next year’s budget looks like at an earlier stage.

“It also allows us to engage with stakeholders much earlier.

“We are likely to experience another difficult budget process and we should be looking at it as early as we possibly can.”

Earlier this year, council chiefs unveiled options to plug a £41.2m funding blackhole for 2019-20. A raft of cost-saving measures were put on the table at the time, with options including axing school crossing patrollers and the closure of all Aberdeen’s libraries with the exception of Central Library.

These were met with widespread horror within the city and thrown out by parties across the political spectrum.

The indicative options for 2020-21 will be shared with the city growth and resources committee on November 26. These options will be shared with the public in the week before the meeting.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, the committee also agreed to create a pilot scheme which will pay foster carers for each person they introduce to fostering.

The new incentive scheme, which will run until March 31 2022, will see foster carers paid £150 each time their recommendation becomes a registered foster carer.

The move has been introduced to tackle rising costs from private agencies due to an inability to recruit city foster carers within the local authority.

Research carried out as part of the council’s wider recruitment drive has shown the move could see 10 new carers recruited a year.

Councillors also agreed to allow a council officer to accompany a work of art on loan to an international gallery, with the costs being met by the borrowing institution.

The More Museum in the Netherlands has asked Aberdeen City Council to borrow the Two Schoolgirls painting by north-east painter James Cowie, who was born in Cuminestown in 1886 and died in 1956.

The museum, which opened its doors in 2015, wants to include the artwork in an exhibition called British Realist Painting from September 14 until January 5 2020.