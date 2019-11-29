Work to extend north-east school to begin in January

Work to extend a north-east primary school that only opened its doors two years ago will begin in January.

Hillside School in Portlethen was built for 350 pupils and cost £12.4 million.

An extra four classrooms will be added to cope with growing demand for places at the Newlands Drive primary.

Portlethen has experienced a big expansion in recent years and council projections predict it could have as many as 612 pupils by 2022. Aberdeenshire Council put out the tender for the development in October and Bancon Construction has been appointed to lead the project.

Work on the £758,000 revamp at Hillside is expected to be complete next summer and pupils will move into the new classrooms in August.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr has welcomed the progress being made at Hillside.

He said the extension shows it is a “desirable” area for people to move to.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Kerr said: “The council deserves credit for the way in which it is dealing with the growing population in the area.

“It’s clear Hillside is a desirable place for people to live so we must ensure it has the adequate facilities to continue to make it attractive.

“The school has been a great success since opening and the new facilities will add to the fantastic learning environment for both pupils and staff.”

The Hillside school upgrade is part of around £15 million being spent on enhancement works at schools across Aberdeenshire.

The upgrades include a new kitchen at Ellon Primary, works to refurbish part of Banchory Academy to create new learning spaces following the opening of Banchory Sports Village, refurbishment of Fraserburgh Academy and an extension of Premnay School.

Craig Clement, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of resources and performance for the education and children’s services team, said: “There’s certainly a lot of work ongoing and we’re very proud of our commitment, not just to investing in schools, but in creating the best possible spaces and learning experiences for our pupils.

“These works follow our nationally recognised primary school building brief, which puts accessibility as well as outdoor learning and supporting the curriculum at the core of everything we do.”